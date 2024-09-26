According to the head of NASA, Bill Nelson, the owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, is becoming an increasingly unstable and unpredictable person, but this will not affect the cooperation between NASA and SpaceX, since the operations are managed by the president of the company, Gwynn Shotwell.

The head of NASA recognized the growing instability and unpredictability of Musk

Western journalists and experts note that Musk's behavior on the Internet is becoming so unpredictable that it threatens the sustainable functioning of his companies.

At the same time, Nelson notes that Musk actually removed himself from the management of SpaceX.

All day-to-day operations of the company are under the leadership of President Gwynn Shotwell, while Musk himself is busy with quarrels on social networks.

Elon Musk

The good news is that Elon has a president whom he allows to run the company. She has done a phenomenal job," Nelson emphasized during a speech at Climate Week in the House of Representatives of the UN General Assembly. Share

What scandals did Elon Musk become famous for

In particular, Musk has a number of high-profile scandals related to his own social network X (formerly Twitter).

Yes, Musk's loud statements have already led to strong fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market.

In addition, Musk's tweets also threatened the shares of his own company Tesla, which led to the need to reach an agreement that all of Elon's posts had to first be checked by a special committee within the company to make sure there were no risks.

Smoking weed on Joe Rogan's podcast caused such a stir that he had to take a drug test to prove he wasn't a drug addict.

One of the most important decisions made by Musk is that he chose a president named Gwynn Shotwell, — notes the head of NASA. Share

Right now, the most urgent item on NASA's list is the return of two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station after the Boeing Starliner that carried the crew there malfunctioned.

To bring them home, the agency relies on the company SpaceX, which, despite everything related to its owner, has been and remains a safe carrier for the space agency.