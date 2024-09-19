The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Kyiv — what is the purpose of the visit

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will arrive in Kyiv on September 20. During the visit, she will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

What is known about Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Ukraine

As noted, the key topic of discussion will be the assistance of the European Union in providing Ukraine with energy resources for the coming winter.

Against the background of fears expressed by the International Energy Agency, Ukraine will face the most serious challenges in the field of energy supply since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The EU plans to support Kyiv in solving these problems, the publication notes. Share

The EU decided to provide Ukraine with its own financial assistance

EU countries are preparing 40 billion euros of additional credit assistance for Ukraine by the end of this year, regardless of the USA.

It is noted that the funds are planned to be allocated within the framework of the proposal of the G7 countries regarding the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Immediately, three interlocutors of the publication, who took part in the negotiations, noted that in Brussels they are concerned about the possible blocking by Hungary of the provision of guarantees necessary for the participation of the USA in the scheme for the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

The government of the pro-Russian prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, has already tried to postpone the decision on the adoption of the scheme for the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation until the time of the presidential elections in the USA on November 5.

However, work on an alternative plan in the EU should begin in the coming weeks, as the initiative depends on powers that expire at the end of the year.