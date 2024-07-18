Von der Leyen re-elected as EU Commission's head for second term

On July 18, Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected head of the European Commission for a second term. 401 members of the European Parliament voted for the appointment of von der Leyen, 284 against.
Points of attention
Ursula von der Leyen has again become the head of the European Commission
At the July 18 meeting, the European Parliament re-elected Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission for a second five-year term.
Representatives of the Eurogroup "Left" previously proposed postponing the vote for von der Leyen, referring to the decision of the EU Court regarding her role in procuring vaccines against the coronavirus. Still, the vast majority of deputies spoke against it.
In her election program, von der Leyen promised to strengthen the EU's defense policy, to introduce the positions of defense commissioners in the European Commission, to promote the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans into the EU.
She also promised to promote the competitiveness of the European Union and the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans into it.
The European Parliament has yet to approve the nominations of all commissioners for the new European Commission to begin work. It may take several weeks.
In 2019, the European Commission, for example, began work on December 1.
Ukraine is getting closer to membership in the European Union
As the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on June 11, Ukraine could finally take all the necessary steps to start negotiations on joining the EU by the end of this month.
The Brussels politician officially announced the decision during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.
As the head of the European Commission stated, Ukraine deserves the bloc countries to start accession negotiations with it finally.
Ukraine has completed all the steps that we have identified. And that is why we believe that the EU should start accession negotiations with Ukraine by the end of this month, Ursula von der Leyen stressed.
