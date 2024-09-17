Ursula von der Leyen presented the new composition of the European Commission — who entered it

Marta Kos, a representative of Slovenia, received the key portfolio of the European Commissioner for Enlargement for Ukraine. She will also be responsible for cooperation with the eastern neighbors of the EU.

She will continue her work on supporting Ukraine, continuing reconstruction and supporting candidate countries on the way to accession, von der Leyen said.

Every member of my team will bring in their own experience and perspectives on Europe. Together, we will be one team, working towards one common goal. To make Europe stronger.

The representative of Slovakia, Maroš Šefčovych, was entrusted with the new portfolio of European Commissioner for trade and economic security, inter-institutional relations and transparency.

The representative of Latvia, Valdis Dombrovskis, has been appointed as the European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.

The representative of Lithuania, Andryus Kubilius, has been appointed to the new position of Commissioner for Defense and Space.

The representative of Hungary, Oliver Vargei, was appointed the commissioner for health and animal welfare.

Poland's Piotr Serafin becomes commissioner for the budget, anti-fraud and public administration and will report directly to von der Leyen. His powers will include, in particular, the preparation of the next long-term EU budget.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Aja Lyabib, will move to the European Commission and receive the position of European Commissioner for Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Response, combined with the position of Commissioner for Equality.

The representative of Croatia, Dubravka Suicja, received the new position of European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

European Commissioner from the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra receives the portfolio responsible for the climate and "clean" economy, and will also deal with taxation issues.

The representative of the Czech Republic, Josef Sikela, will be responsible for the EU's international partnerships.

The representative of Cyprus, Costas Cadiz, will become the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans.

Portugal's Maria Luis Albuquerque has been appointed Commissioner for Financial Services, Savings and the "Investment Union".

Austrian Magnus Brunner was given the portfolio of commissioners for internal affairs and migration

The representative of Sweden, Yessika Rusvall, will be responsible for the environment, water resources and competitive "cyclical" economy.

Denmark's Dan Jorgensen becomes Commissioner for Energy and Housing.

The candidate from Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva, will be the Commissioner for Research and Innovation.

The Irishman Michael McGrath will become the Commissioner for Democracy, Judiciary and Rule of Law.

The representative of Greece, Apostolos Tsitsikostas, will be in charge of transport and tourism.