The European Commission called on the authorities of Mexico to arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, if he is present at the inauguration of the newly elected president of the country, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Mexico's membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) means it is legally bound to arrest Putin if he accepts an invitation to Sheinbaum's inauguration in Mexico City on October 1.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the EU for foreign affairs, Peter Stano.

Mexico (is — ed.) has been a state party to the ICC since 2005, with all the legal obligations that follow. Therefore, we believe that Mexico will fulfill its obligations as a member of the ISS. Peter Stano Spokesperson of the EU for foreign affairs

He added that Mexico took part in a peace summit in Switzerland in June where "a consensus was reached that Russia should stop the war against Ukraine" and that "in subsequent UN votes, Mexico ... joined the overwhelming majority of the international community, which condemned Russian aggression and called on Russia to stop it."

At the same time, Stano recognized that "Mexico, like all other countries, has the right to develop its international relations in accordance with its own interests."

On August 8, the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the authorities of this country with a call to arrest Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin in the event of his visit to the inauguration of resident Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1.

Embassy representatives thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for his invitation to the inauguration of the new Mexican president and emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is a recognized war criminal.