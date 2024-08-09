Putin's trip to Mexico. The European Commission called for the arrest of the Russian dictator
Putin's trip to Mexico. The European Commission called for the arrest of the Russian dictator

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The European Commission called on the authorities of Mexico to arrest the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, if he is present at the inauguration of the newly elected president of the country, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission has urged Mexico to arrest Vladimir Putin, referring to him as a war criminal.
  • Mexico, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), is legally bound to fulfill its obligation to arrest Putin if he attends the inauguration of Mexico's new president.
  • The Ukrainian Embassy in Mexico has also called for the arrest of Putin, citing his alleged involvement in abducting and forcibly deporting Ukrainian children, leading to an arrest warrant issued by the ICC.
  • The statement from the EU spokesperson highlights Mexico's participation in condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine and the expectation that Mexico will act in accordance with international law.
  • The stance on arresting Putin underscores the serious allegations against him and the hope that the Mexican government will take appropriate measures to comply with international legal standards.

The European Commission called for the arrest of Putin in Mexico

Mexico's membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) means it is legally bound to arrest Putin if he accepts an invitation to Sheinbaum's inauguration in Mexico City on October 1.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the EU for foreign affairs, Peter Stano.

Mexico (is — ed.) has been a state party to the ICC since 2005, with all the legal obligations that follow. Therefore, we believe that Mexico will fulfill its obligations as a member of the ISS.

Peter Stano

Peter Stano

Spokesperson of the EU for foreign affairs

He added that Mexico took part in a peace summit in Switzerland in June where "a consensus was reached that Russia should stop the war against Ukraine" and that "in subsequent UN votes, Mexico ... joined the overwhelming majority of the international community, which condemned Russian aggression and called on Russia to stop it."

At the same time, Stano recognized that "Mexico, like all other countries, has the right to develop its international relations in accordance with its own interests."

Ukraine calls on Mexico to arrest Putin

On August 8, the Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the authorities of this country with a call to arrest Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin in the event of his visit to the inauguration of resident Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1.

Embassy representatives thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for his invitation to the inauguration of the new Mexican president and emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is a recognized war criminal.

We hope the Mexican government is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal suspected of abducting and forcibly deporting Ukrainian children to Russia, whose arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction is recognized by Mexico, says the statement released.

Volodymyr Putin

