The Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the authorities of this country with a call to arrest Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin in the event of his visit to the inauguration of resident Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1.
Ukraine calls on Mexico to arrest Putin
Embassy representatives thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for his invitation to the inauguration of the new Mexican president and emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is a recognized war criminal.
What does Volodymyr Zelensky say
According to the president, the greater the pressure on the aggressor country, the faster it will bring Ukraine closer to victory and the end of the war unleashed by the Kremlin.
