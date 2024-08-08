Ukraine called on Mexico to arrest Putin in the event of his visit
Ukraine called on Mexico to arrest Putin in the event of his visit

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Putin
The Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico appealed to the authorities of this country with a call to arrest Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin in the event of his visit to the inauguration of resident Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine urges Mexico to arrest Putin during his visit, citing his actions as a war criminal and aggressor.
  • President Zelenskyi supports the call for Putin's arrest, emphasizing the need to pressure aggressor countries to end wars and promote peace.
  • Arresting Putin is seen as a crucial step in bringing justice to Ukraine and putting an end to the conflict fueled by the Kremlin.
  • The greater pressure on Russia, the aggressor, can expedite the path towards peace and victory for Ukraine, according to President Zelenskyi.
  • The arrest of Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes and kidnapping Ukrainian children, is seen as a significant move towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine calls on Mexico to arrest Putin

Embassy representatives thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for his invitation to the inauguration of the new Mexican president and emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is a recognized war criminal.

We hope the Mexican government is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, suspected of abducting and forcibly deporting Ukrainian children to Russia, whose arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction is recognized by Mexico, the statement said.

What does Volodymyr Zelensky say

According to the president, the greater the pressure on the aggressor country, the faster it will bring Ukraine closer to victory and the end of the war unleashed by the Kremlin.

To the really strong, to all who really serve Ukraine. This also applies to the front line - Pokrovsky direction, Toretskyi, Lymanskyi, Kharkiv region. And wherever our protection against offensive operations of the occupier continues. It is important to continue to destroy the enemy - just as accurately as our soldiers know how, and just as persistently as it helps the entire defense of our country, and just as effectively as it gives a result. And the more pressure there is on Russia, the aggressor who brought war to Ukraine, the closer peace will be. A just peace through just might. I thank everyone who ensures this - Zelensky emphasized.

