The Hill: Far-right victories in EU elections threat Ukraine support

The victories of far-right parties in the elections to the European Parliament put further support for Ukraine at risk, as their politicians are skeptical of Kyiv's support.

How the victories of far-right parties in the elections to the EU Parliament put aid to Ukraine at risk

According to the publication, referring to the results of the elections to the European Parliament, the centre-right European People's Party won the majority of seats, followed by the liberal group "Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats".

At the same time, there was a significant expansion of the influence of European conservative and far-right parties.

In particular, they achieved unexpected success in Germany and France, which are key allies of Ukraine among the EU and NATO countries.

In which countries does the success of the far-right threaten Ukraine's aid?

Analysts assume that with the expansion of the influence of conservative and far-right parties in France and Germany, the situation may have two options for further development.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which has been the dominant force in Italy for the past two years and strengthened its influence in EU elections at the weekend, was not anti-Ukraine and cooperated with the main EU parties.

On the contrary, the far-right Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, blocked the EU's actions to support Ukraine or sanctions against Russia and refrained from providing aid to Kyiv.

According to Peter Kreko, a senior researcher at the Center for the Analysis of European Politics, all far-right parties that will enter the European Parliament will probably follow Italy's example, not Hungary's.

Orbán is isolated in the European landscape, and I don't think anyone sees this as a dream scenario, — emphasises the political scientist. Share

At the same time, in France, the far-right party "National Union" has overtaken the party of President Emmanuel Macron by more than 15%.

Another wake-up call for Ukraine is the political success of the "Alternative for Germany" party, which came in second place behind the Social Democratic Party led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The AfD is categorically against Ukraine and has vowed not to send more weapons to the country to fight Russia, although its leaders claim that they are not connected to the Kremlin, but seek balance in the war, the publication notes. Share

Far-right parties have also gained strength in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Austria, creating a new threat to Ukraine's support in Eastern and Central Europe.

In particular, the "Freedom Party" won in Austria, which opposed support for Ukraine and was considered to support Russia.

Although Austria maintains neutrality and does not supply weapons to Ukraine, it can become a severe European problem.

In general, experts warn that Russia also sees the surge of the far right across Europe as one of its "main channels" for influencing European politics.