The Hill: Far-right victories in EU elections threat Ukraine support

The victories of far-right parties in the elections to the European Parliament put further support for Ukraine at risk, as their politicians are skeptical of Kyiv's support.
Points of attention
- The victories of far-right parties in the elections to the European Parliament jeopardize further support for Ukraine.
- The success of the far-right in Germany, France and other EU countries may lead to a reduction in aid to Kyiv due to their skepticism about Ukrainian support.
- Alternative parties in France, Germany, Poland, and other important EU countries oppose targeted support for Ukraine, which poses a threat to Kyiv.
- Experts warn about the possible influence of Russia due to the success of far-right parties in European politics.
- Analyzing the situation in the EU, it is worth paying attention to the political picture and possible consequences for Ukraine in the context of changes in the European Parliament.
How the victories of far-right parties in the elections to the EU Parliament put aid to Ukraine at risk
According to the publication, referring to the results of the elections to the European Parliament, the centre-right European People's Party won the majority of seats, followed by the liberal group "Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats".
At the same time, there was a significant expansion of the influence of European conservative and far-right parties.
In particular, they achieved unexpected success in Germany and France, which are key allies of Ukraine among the EU and NATO countries.
In which countries does the success of the far-right threaten Ukraine's aid?
Analysts assume that with the expansion of the influence of conservative and far-right parties in France and Germany, the situation may have two options for further development.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which has been the dominant force in Italy for the past two years and strengthened its influence in EU elections at the weekend, was not anti-Ukraine and cooperated with the main EU parties.
On the contrary, the far-right Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, blocked the EU's actions to support Ukraine or sanctions against Russia and refrained from providing aid to Kyiv.
According to Peter Kreko, a senior researcher at the Center for the Analysis of European Politics, all far-right parties that will enter the European Parliament will probably follow Italy's example, not Hungary's.
At the same time, in France, the far-right party "National Union" has overtaken the party of President Emmanuel Macron by more than 15%.
Another wake-up call for Ukraine is the political success of the "Alternative for Germany" party, which came in second place behind the Social Democratic Party led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Far-right parties have also gained strength in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Austria, creating a new threat to Ukraine's support in Eastern and Central Europe.
In particular, the "Freedom Party" won in Austria, which opposed support for Ukraine and was considered to support Russia.
Although Austria maintains neutrality and does not supply weapons to Ukraine, it can become a severe European problem.
In general, experts warn that Russia also sees the surge of the far right across Europe as one of its "main channels" for influencing European politics.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-