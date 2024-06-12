Macron rules out resigning 'whatever the result' of upcoming French parliament elections

As the French leader Emmanuel Macron has assured, he is not going to leave the post of president even in case of weak results of his political power in the early parliamentary elections.

Macron will remain president even if his party fails in the elections

According to the head of the republic, after the elections, he intends to appoint a prime minister, as required by the constitution, but this will not mean handing over control to the far right.

In addition, the French president emphasized that he was annoyed by journalists' questions about a possible resignation because this version of events' development was unrealistic.

I will put an end to an idea that never really existed. It is absurd. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the latest polls, Marine Le Pen's far-right political force, the National Union, will have a significant advantage in the first round of voting on June 30.

However, it is essential to understand that France's two-round voting system means rival parties can unite to block the far-right's path to power in the second round on July 7.

The French Left has already challenged Macron and the far-right

Recently, it became officially known that the left, on the eve of the early elections in France, could very quickly agree on forming an alliance.

As journalists managed to find out, it was named "People's Front".

The political forces reached such an agreement seven months after the collapse of the former left-wing alliance, the New People's Environmental and Social Union (NUPES).

On June 10, the coalition was announced by four leaders of the main left parties: Marine Tondelier ("Greens"), Olivier Faure (Socialists), Fabien Roussel (Communists) and Manuel Bompard ("Unconquered France"), Le Monde edition writes. Share

According to the alliance members, the "People's Front" will unite "all the forces of the humanist left, trade unions, associations, and citizens."