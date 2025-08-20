The IDF has launched an offensive on Gaza City — what is known
The IDF has launched an offensive on Gaza City — what is known

Gaza City
Source:  The Jerusalem Post

The Israel Defense Forces are attacking Gaza City in the Gaza Strip. The city's outskirts have already been taken under control by Israeli soldiers.

  • The Israel Defense Forces have launched a large-scale offensive on Gaza City in an effort to evacuate civilians and liberate the territory from Hamas.
  • The IDF operation, named 'Gideon's Chariot II,' involves tens of thousands of soldiers and aims to take control of Gaza City without planning to occupy the territory.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the plan to fully control Gaza City, emphasizing the goal of liberating it from Hamas.

IDF launches offensive on Gaza City

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Ephraim Defrin confirmed the start of the offensive. According to him, the number of units providing for the operation will be increased to hold the city — 60,000 summonses will be sent to reservists this week alone, and another 20,000 by the end of August.

Defrin confirmed that the IDF is working to ensure the evacuation of civilians from Gaza, as well as providing them with humanitarian and medical assistance.

According to the general, more than 15 Hamas militants attempted to attack an IDF post in Khan Yunis this week. Three soldiers were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously.

It should be noted that, according to media reports, it was only on August 20 that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City. The operation was called "Gideon's Chariot II."

According to the IDF, five divisions of the Israel Defense Forces, consisting of tens of thousands of soldiers, will take part in the planned military offensive against Hamas in Gaza City.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the IDF intends to take control of all of Gaza. However, according to him, Israel does not plan to occupy the territory, but only to "liberate it from Hamas." In August, Israel's Security Cabinet approved Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take full control of Gaza City.

