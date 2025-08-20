The IDF has launched an offensive on Gaza City — what is known

The Israel Defense Forces are attacking Gaza City in the Gaza Strip. The city's outskirts have already been taken under control by Israeli soldiers.

IDF launches offensive on Gaza City

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Ephraim Defrin confirmed the start of the offensive. According to him, the number of units providing for the operation will be increased to hold the city — 60,000 summonses will be sent to reservists this week alone, and another 20,000 by the end of August.

Defrin confirmed that the IDF is working to ensure the evacuation of civilians from Gaza, as well as providing them with humanitarian and medical assistance.

According to the general, more than 15 Hamas militants attempted to attack an IDF post in Khan Yunis this week. Three soldiers were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously.

It should be noted that, according to media reports, it was only on August 20 that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City. The operation was called "Gideon's Chariot II."

According to the IDF, five divisions of the Israel Defense Forces, consisting of tens of thousands of soldiers, will take part in the planned military offensive against Hamas in Gaza City.