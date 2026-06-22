Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, said that Moscow no longer expects the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Anchorage. Thus, he admitted that the Russian authorities were unable to achieve what they wanted in Alaska.

Putin-Trump talks in Alaska turned out to be a failure

Ushakov began to assure the Russians that the position of official Moscow "remains unchanged and is based on previously stated principles."

"We are not waiting for the fulfillment of these understandings or agreements, we are waiting for victory. We are waiting for the realization of our own goals," Putin's aide cynically stated. Share

According to Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin's statements and previously announced promises, in particular during the talks in Anchorage, "were and continue to be based on its principled position in the conflict."

Against this background, he also began to invent that only one side was supposedly adhering to the agreements today, while the other turned out to be "not quite capable of completing its part of the journey."

What is important to understand is that US President Donald Trump was willing to agree to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demands for the surrender of Donbas after their meeting in Alaska.