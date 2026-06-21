The Financial Times interviewed many military experts and concluded that Ukraine was finally able to deprive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of his main trump card - superiority in manpower.

Putin is losing the war and doesn't know how to break the deadlock

According to foreign experts, Ukraine's rapid and powerful technological progress has forced Russia to fall behind.

Moreover, he is the main reason why the winter and spring offensives of the Russian army actually failed.

In the summer of 2026, the Russian invaders also fail to demonstrate any significant achievements on the battlefield.

Emil Kastehelmi, co-founder of the Finnish war monitoring organization Black Bird, made a statement on this matter:

Russia's problem is that current tactics do not provide the tools for significant success, and new tools cannot be found. Share

Russian commanders continue to throw "cannon fodder" to the slaughter, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces minimize their own losses in manpower through the use of robots and drones.