The Financial Times interviewed many military experts and concluded that Ukraine was finally able to deprive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of his main trump card - superiority in manpower.
Points of attention
- The shift towards robotization in warfare has minimized the importance of troop numbers, giving Ukraine an edge in reducing manpower losses and reshaping the dynamics of the conflict.
- Military experts point out that Putin's forces continue to face challenges in breaking the deadlock in Ukraine, attributing their struggles to a lack of effective tools for success in modern warfare.
Putin is losing the war and doesn't know how to break the deadlock
According to foreign experts, Ukraine's rapid and powerful technological progress has forced Russia to fall behind.
Moreover, he is the main reason why the winter and spring offensives of the Russian army actually failed.
In the summer of 2026, the Russian invaders also fail to demonstrate any significant achievements on the battlefield.
Emil Kastehelmi, co-founder of the Finnish war monitoring organization Black Bird, made a statement on this matter:
Russian commanders continue to throw "cannon fodder" to the slaughter, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces minimize their own losses in manpower through the use of robots and drones.
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