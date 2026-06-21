Defense forces defeated 18 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 20, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck eighteen areas of concentration of manpower and one artillery system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The enemy forces utilized various tactics including missile strikes, air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements, highlighting the challenging nature of the ongoing conflict.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the military engagements, emphasizing the resilience and strategic maneuvers of the Ukrainian troops in defense against the Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 21, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/21/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,391,1950 (+1,290) people
tanks — 12,049 (+8) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,797 (+10) units.
artillery systems — 44,479 (+93) units.
MLRS — 1,885 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,435 (+2) units.
ground robotic complexes — 1,703 (+8) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 364,149 (+2,346) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 109,817 (+475) units.
special equipment — 4,316 (+2) units.
In addition, the invaders used 10,489 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,030 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
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