Ukraine hits Kerch oil terminal and Kavkaz port

On June 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the accurate attacks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Tyumen Refinery in Russia, the Kerch oil terminal, the Kavkaz port, and the logistical infrastructure of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The destruction of key facilities like the Tyumen Refinery and TES-Terminal-1 poses a challenge to the Russian army's fuel production and distribution network.
- Additionally, successful attacks on railway bridges and control points further demonstrate Ukraine's commitment to defending its territory and disrupting enemy operations.
New SOU operations on June 20-21 — what are the results?
This time, the Tyumen Oil Refinery ("Antipinsk"), located in Russia, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.
What is important to understand is that the drones had to travel over 2,000 km to hit this target.
Another target for the SOU was the oil terminal "TES-Terminal-1" — a fire broke out there.
This is one of the main facilities for transshipment and storage of fuels and lubricants in Crimea and is used to meet the needs of the occupation group of troops.
Moreover, there were successful attacks on railway bridges over the North Crimean Canal in the Rozdolny region, in the Petershagen region of Zaporizhia region, as well as the bridge over the Sivash in the Chongar region.
The enemy was also unable to protect the control point in the Pochaiv region of the Belgorod region, as well as the UAV control points in the Myrne and Novoivanivka regions of the Zaporizhia region, Komar in the Donetsk region, and Horki in the Bryansk region.
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