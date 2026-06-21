Ukraine hits Kerch oil terminal and Kavkaz port

On June 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the accurate attacks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Tyumen Refinery in Russia, the Kerch oil terminal, the Kavkaz port, and the logistical infrastructure of the Russian invaders.

New SOU operations on June 20-21 — what are the results?

This time, the Tyumen Oil Refinery ("Antipinsk"), located in Russia, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

What is important to understand is that the drones had to travel over 2,000 km to hit this target.

The Tyumen Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Western Siberia and has a capacity of about 7.5–9 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces diesel fuel, gasoline and other petroleum products, including for the needs of the Russian army. Share

Another target for the SOU was the oil terminal "TES-Terminal-1" — a fire broke out there.

This is one of the main facilities for transshipment and storage of fuels and lubricants in Crimea and is used to meet the needs of the occupation group of troops.

Also, on the night of June 21, the port "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was hit. A fire was confirmed on the territory of the port. The port "Kavkaz" is an important logistics hub that provides sea communication between the Krasnodar Territory and the temporarily occupied Crimea and is involved in supplying the Russian troops. Share

Moreover, there were successful attacks on railway bridges over the North Crimean Canal in the Rozdolny region, in the Petershagen region of Zaporizhia region, as well as the bridge over the Sivash in the Chongar region.