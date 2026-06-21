"Bavovna" in occupied Crimea — all the details and video

Loud explosions rocked temporarily Russian-occupied Crimea last night. Against this backdrop, Russian authorities closed the Kerch Bridge, and local residents reported large-scale fires, including in Kerch.

"Bavovna" in Crimea on June 21 — what is known so far

At night, the Russian occupiers announced that vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.

An air raid alert sounded in Sevastopol, and loud explosions thundered in the area of Cape Fiolent.

Subsequently, the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported that a fuel terminal at the seaport in Kerch caught fire as a result of attacks by Ukraine.

A column of thick black smoke began to rise above him.

According to eyewitnesses, the arrival also occurred in Bilogorsk — a fire broke out there as well. According to preliminary data, an electrical substation is on fire there.

During the night, the number of heat signatures in the commercial seaport of Kerch rapidly increased.

Analysts concluded that a specialized complex for cargo transport processing and liquefied gas transshipment could have been hit.

What is important to understand is that 600 meters to the west is the fuel terminal of the owner of the gas station network, the company "TES".