"Bavovna" in occupied Crimea — all the details and video
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"Bavovna" in occupied Crimea — all the details and video

"Bavovna" in Crimea on June 21 - what is known so far
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Loud explosions rocked temporarily Russian-occupied Crimea last night. Against this backdrop, Russian authorities closed the Kerch Bridge, and local residents reported large-scale fires, including in Kerch.

Points of attention

  • The fires at the port of Kavkaz and the Russian military unit indicate a coordinated effort to disrupt operations and infrastructure in the region.
  • The situation in occupied Crimea remains tense, with ongoing incidents highlighting the volatile nature of the geopolitical situation in the area.

"Bavovna" in Crimea on June 21 — what is known so far

At night, the Russian occupiers announced that vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.

An air raid alert sounded in Sevastopol, and loud explosions thundered in the area of Cape Fiolent.

Subsequently, the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported that a fuel terminal at the seaport in Kerch caught fire as a result of attacks by Ukraine.

A column of thick black smoke began to rise above him.

According to eyewitnesses, the arrival also occurred in Bilogorsk — a fire broke out there as well. According to preliminary data, an electrical substation is on fire there.

During the night, the number of heat signatures in the commercial seaport of Kerch rapidly increased.

Analysts concluded that a specialized complex for cargo transport processing and liquefied gas transshipment could have been hit.

What is important to understand is that 600 meters to the west is the fuel terminal of the owner of the gas station network, the company "TES".

Moreover, it is indicated that a large-scale fire has been recorded at the port of Kavkaz on the Chushka spit, on the Russian shore of the Kerch Strait. There is a fuel terminal and an oil depot there.

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