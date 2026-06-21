Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, aeroballistic missiles and 105 drones

Last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and 105 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack on June 20-21

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kacha, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Ballistic missile hits and 6 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as debris falling at 5 locations. Information on two aeroballistic missiles is being clarified. Share

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.