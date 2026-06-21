Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, aeroballistic missiles and 105 drones

Last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and 105 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict has seen ballistic missile hits, strike UAVs recorded at multiple locations, and falling debris, with the situation unfolding across the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.
- Stay updated on the developing situation and follow safety rules to ensure the protection of all citizens. Let's stand united and hold the sky against the enemy attacks.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack on June 20-21
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kacha, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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