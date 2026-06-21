Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, aeroballistic missiles and 105 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, aeroballistic missiles and 105 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack on June 20-21
Читати українською

Last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and 105 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict has seen ballistic missile hits, strike UAVs recorded at multiple locations, and falling debris, with the situation unfolding across the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.
  • Stay updated on the developing situation and follow safety rules to ensure the protection of all citizens. Let's stand united and hold the sky against the enemy attacks.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack on June 20-21

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Kacha, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Ballistic missile hits and 6 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as debris falling at 5 locations. Information on two aeroballistic missiles is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory!

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine offers European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles to it instead of disposing of them
Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kallas accused China of training Russian soldiers for war against Ukraine
The EU is aware of China's hidden role in the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump finally realized that Ukraine is beating Russia
Trump has finally changed his attitude towards Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?