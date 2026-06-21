2 people killed and 14 injured in Russian strikes on Poltava region
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Ukraine
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2 people killed and 14 injured in Russian strikes on Poltava region

Russia's attack on the Poltava region - what are the consequences?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On June 20, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on the Poltava region. According to the latest data, this attack took the lives of two civilians in the region. The number of victims has increased to 14 people.

Points of attention

  • Over 100 rescuers and 27 units of SES equipment were involved in the response efforts to minimize the consequences of the air strikes.
  • The head of the Poltava OVA, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, provided an official statement addressing the impact of the Russian attack on the region.

Russia's attack on the Poltava region — what are the consequences?

The head of the Poltava OVA, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, made an official statement on this matter.

He confirmed that the Russian attack on the Poltava district resulted in the territory of two enterprises being hit.

Business buildings, cars and nearby residential buildings were damaged. The number of injured people increased to 13 people, including 6 children. Unfortunately, a human body was found under the rubble. Another person died in the hospital.

Vitaliy Dyakivnych

Vitaliy Dyakivnych

Head of Poltava OVA

In addition, it is indicated that an emergency power outage occurred as a result of an enemy air attack.

As of now, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply.

At 08:00, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 14 people.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, preventing the fire from spreading and minimizing the consequences of enemy strikes.

In total, more than 100 rescuers and 27 units of SES equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the events.

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