Watch: Zelenskyy revealed details of attack on military targets in Crimea
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Ukraine
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Watch: Zelenskyy revealed details of attack on military targets in Crimea

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The SOU attack on Crimea on June 21 — details from Zelensky
Читати українською

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had conducted new successful operations to destroy enemy targets in temporarily occupied Crimea by Russia. He also presented the results of the Joint Operations Command.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers conducted precise operations at a distance of 300 kilometers from the front line, striking enemy targets on both sides of the Crimean Bridge.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of using force against Russia and praised the accuracy and professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers in maintaining peace.

The SOU attack on Crimea on June 21 — details from Zelensky

Tonight, our far-reaching sanctions were applied to the military logistics, oil industry, and air defenses of the occupiers. All of these are just responses to the brutal Russian attacks against our people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the SBU, SBS, GUR, and SSO — they were the ones who managed to conduct successful operations at a distance of about 300 kilometers from the front line.

Zelensky confirmed that this time the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck enemy targets on both sides of the Crimean Bridge: maritime logistics for transporting oil in the Krasnodar region and an oil depot in temporarily occupied Kerch.

Moreover, they managed to accurately hit Russian military logistics, as well as 4 radar stations from the S-400 complexes and two Pantsir complexes.

I am grateful to all our soldiers for their accuracy and professionalism. Russia understands only force, and our long-range force definitely works for peace. Glory to Ukraine! — Zelenskyy emphasized.

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