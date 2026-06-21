On the morning of June 21, the Kremlin's protege in occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced that gas stations on the peninsula would stop selling fuel and would only refuel state service vehicles.
Points of attention
- The Kerch Commercial Port oil depot and the Kavkaz port are reported to be on fire following the recent Ukrainian Defense Forces' attack on Russian military targets.
- The situation in Crimea remains tense as residents are left without access to fuel from gas stations amid the ongoing geopolitical conflict.
Aksyonov publicly acknowledged the critical fuel situation in Crimea
According to him, all decisions made, in accordance with the gas station's operating mode, will be notified additionally.
Despite this, he decided not to explain the reason for this decision to the inhabitants of the peninsula.
What is important to understand is that the Kuban operations headquarters recently announced the suspension of ferry traffic through the Kerch Strait and the need for truck drivers to get to Crimea via the "land corridor."
In particular, ferries were used to deliver fuel to the peninsula annexed by the Russian Federation.
Last night, a new massive attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the military targets of the Russian invaders in Crimea took place.
According to the latest data, the Kerch Commercial Port oil depot is on fire in Kerch, and the Kavkaz port is on fire on the Russian shore of the Kerch Strait.
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