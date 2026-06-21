On the morning of June 21, the Kremlin's protege in occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced that gas stations on the peninsula would stop selling fuel and would only refuel state service vehicles.

Aksyonov publicly acknowledged the critical fuel situation in Crimea

Dear Crimeans, from 9:00 a.m., fuel sales at Crimean gas stations for cash and non-cash payments and coupons to legal entities and individuals will be suspended. Fuel will be sold only to state services that ensure the life and security of the Republic of Crimea, Putin's henchman said. Share

According to him, all decisions made, in accordance with the gas station's operating mode, will be notified additionally.

"I ask everyone to remain calm and use only official sources of information," the Kremlin protege in Crimea cynically urged. Share

Despite this, he decided not to explain the reason for this decision to the inhabitants of the peninsula.

What is important to understand is that the Kuban operations headquarters recently announced the suspension of ferry traffic through the Kerch Strait and the need for truck drivers to get to Crimea via the "land corridor."

In particular, ferries were used to deliver fuel to the peninsula annexed by the Russian Federation.

Last night, a new massive attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the military targets of the Russian invaders in Crimea took place.