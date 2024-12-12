The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the RF promises to respond to Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles. In particular, we are talking about blows along the Taganrog military airfield.

Peskov announced retaliatory strikes due to the attack on Taganrog

As Kremlin press secretary Dmytro Peskov stated, Ukraine allegedly struck a military airfield in the Sea of Azov with six US-made ATACMS missiles.

According to journalists, this may provoke Russia to launch a medium-range hypersonic missile over Ukraine in response.

Peskov emphasized that the Russian Ministry of Defense made a clear statement that an attack using Western long-range weapons "will not go unanswered."

The answer will be in the form that will be considered expedient, but it will definitely come, — Peskov threatened. Share

Explosions in Taganrog: what is known

On the night of December 11, local residents heard explosions in Taganrog. The network wrote about the attack of drones and the threat of a missile strike.

Acting Yuriy Slyusar, the governor of the Rostov region, claimed that after the attack, an industrial enterprise was damaged and 14 cars burned. Share

At the same time, the media wrote that the target of the attack could have been an aircraft factory in Taganrog.

The Russians, as usual, boasted that all the missiles allegedly did not reach the target, since two of them "were shot down" and the rest were "deflected by means of radio-electronic warfare."

At the same time, "two buildings on the technical territory of the airfield and three units of military vehicles, as well as civilian cars in the parking lot adjacent to the airfield, were cut by shrapnel."

The Russian public is clarifying where exactly the strike took place.

As a result of the attack by ATACMS missiles on Taganrog, in addition to the aircraft repair plant, the military unit where the 5th aviation group 6955 AvB is stationed was damaged, writes ASTRA. Share

According to the source, ambulances have been passing by the military unit since the very morning, presumably with evacuees and the wounded, and access to the entire territory of the military camp has been closed.