Source:  Week.ua

During the 10 years of occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, Russia has managed to replace more than 35% of the peninsula's residents. This was stated by the acting Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Olga Kuryshko.

  • The mass resettlement of Russian citizens to the Ukrainian peninsula led to a significant change in the ethnic structure of the population of Crimea.
  • The Crimean bridge has not yet been destroyed, as it plays an important role in the destruction of Russian military facilities on the peninsula.

Olga Kuryshko draws attention to the results of a social research conducted by KIIS on the cognitive de-occupation of Crimea, which was conducted at the request of the Representation.

Thus, it was possible to find out that the ethnic structure of the population of the peninsula has changed significantly during this time.

First of all, the Russian invaders are carrying out a large-scale resettlement of Russian citizens to the Ukrainian peninsula.

For the past 3 years, they have implemented the forced displacement of residents of the recently occupied territories of Ukraine.

As Olga Kuryshko notes, the number of new arrivals is estimated at approximately one million.

And this at a time when thousands of Ukrainian citizens were forced to leave their homes due to regular persecution and repression by the occupiers, militarization, rejection of the occupation and unwillingness to live under it. For a region with a population of about 2.5 million people, this means that over a decade of occupation, according to the most conservative estimates, more than 35% of the population has been displaced.

Olga Kuryshko

Olga Kuryshko

Acting Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of

Why the Crimean Bridge has not yet been destroyed

Recently, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, explained why the Crimean Bridge has not yet been destroyed.

He drew attention to the fact that this structure helps destroy Russian weapons depots and Russian air defenses located on the peninsula.

Earlier this month, naval drones of the Ukrainian Navy struck Russian targets off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to military expert Mikhail Zhirokhov, Ukraine may be preparing "surprises" to destroy the illegal Kerch Bridge, which connects temporarily occupied Crimea with the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

