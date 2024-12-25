During the 10 years of occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, Russia has managed to replace more than 35% of the peninsula's residents. This was stated by the acting Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Olga Kuryshko.

The number of indigenous people in Crimea is rapidly decreasing

Olga Kuryshko draws attention to the results of a social research conducted by KIIS on the cognitive de-occupation of Crimea, which was conducted at the request of the Representation.

Thus, it was possible to find out that the ethnic structure of the population of the peninsula has changed significantly during this time.

First of all, the Russian invaders are carrying out a large-scale resettlement of Russian citizens to the Ukrainian peninsula.

For the past 3 years, they have implemented the forced displacement of residents of the recently occupied territories of Ukraine.

As Olga Kuryshko notes, the number of new arrivals is estimated at approximately one million.

And this at a time when thousands of Ukrainian citizens were forced to leave their homes due to regular persecution and repression by the occupiers, militarization, rejection of the occupation and unwillingness to live under it. For a region with a population of about 2.5 million people, this means that over a decade of occupation, according to the most conservative estimates, more than 35% of the population has been displaced. Olga Kuryshko Acting Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of

