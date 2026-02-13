The largest aid packages for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced preliminary agreements with partners

Ukraine is counting on several large aid packages by the anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion, and has received positive signals about this from partners.
We are negotiating the largest aid packages for Ukraine — Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this to journalists in Munich.
The President shared these expectations after a meeting with partners in the so-called "Berlin format", which was attended by leaders of European countries, the EU, NATO, and the US Secretary of State.
According to him, the main topic was the situation in the energy sector.
Preliminary agreements allow us to expect that the joint package of assistance in the energy sector will be record-breaking in volume.
I think we can work on the largest energy aid package right now.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this package is expected to be finalized very quickly, but large military packages are also expected.
