The largest network of Russian agents was exposed in Ukraine — they were monitoring F-16s

A serviceman working for Russian special services was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region. To carry out his tasks, he recruited accomplices from five regions of Ukraine.

What is known about the largest network of Russian agents exposed?

According to the investigation, the military man, who had pro-Russian views, agreed to cooperate with a representative of the intelligence center of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Its main task was to collect and transmit information about the locations of Ukrainian troops and equipment, as well as the location of government and military command. This data was used by Russia to plan missile and air strikes. Particular attention was paid to the location of military equipment, in particular the basing of F-16 aircraft.

The SBU conducted a large-scale special operation, which resulted in the neutralization of the GRU agent network. 12 Russian agents were exposed, including deserters who were hiding from justice and were recruited by Russian special services.

The leader of the network operated in the Dnipropetrovsk region, using forged documents, such as a "volunteer ID" and an "anti-corruption activist." He recruited accomplices from Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions to his criminal activities.

One of the agents' key tasks was to identify the addresses of companies that produce electronic warfare equipment to counter Russian drones. They used their acquaintances, including Ukrainian military personnel in front-line areas, to gather information.

The SBU counterintelligence exposed the entire network in time. The organizer and four of his accomplices were detained. Mobile devices, flash drives, military documentation, and fake IDs were seized from them.

What punishment does the detained Russian agents face?

The detainees are charged with treason under martial law and dissemination of information about the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They are currently being held in preventive custody. The organizer has been ordered to be held in custody without bail, while the other suspects have been granted bail along with detention.

They face sentences ranging from 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.