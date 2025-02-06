The largest number of battles between the AFf Ukraine and the Russian army take place in the Pokrovsky direction

In total, 90 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours. Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one command post, an artillery piece, and an electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders.

Current situation on the front on February 6

Operational information as of 08:00 on 06.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Galahanivka, Stupochky, Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Druzhba, Ulakly, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske, Bahatyr, Novopil, Hulyaipole, Yehorivka, and Bilogirya.

On February 5, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles and 85 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropping 134 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, it carried out more than 5,800 attacks, 107 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,293 kamikaze drones to strike.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Zagryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymanske direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance near Novolubivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the areas of Spirny, Siversk, and Verkhnokamyansky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 24 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodyany Drugy, Elizavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachny, Nadiivka, Promyen, Pishchany, Dachny, and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops near Constantinople.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the invaders carried out two attacks in the direction of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orikhiv and Prydniprov directions .

In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders over the past 24 hours. In addition, the enemy launched 54 air strikes, using 78 guided bombs, and carried out 415 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.