Watch: The leadership of the EU and Ukraine's partner countries arrived in Kyiv

A number of leaders from the Baltic states, Europe, and Canada arrived in Kyiv on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. The leaders were met at the train station by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiga.

Leaders of EU and Canadian countries arrive in Ukraine

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on the morning of February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On the third anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are here today because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, not only the fate of Ukraine is being decided. But also the fate of Europe. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

In particular, the following arrived in the capital of Ukraine:

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs,

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda,

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal,

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez,

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The leaders of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden also arrived, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on the X page.

I am in Kyiv today. For the past three years, the Ukrainian people have been fighting for freedom and security — theirs and ours. Today, we are announcing 100 million euro to support Ukraine's air defences. Strengthening Ukraine's capability to defend itself against Russian…

A meeting of leaders of partner countries will take place in Kyiv today. They plan to attend events dedicated to the anniversary and discuss support for Ukraine amid recent changes in US policy under the presidency of Donald Trump.