Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians — Zelenskyy published a video on the anniversary of the full-scale war against Russia
Ukraine
Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians — Zelenskyy published a video on the anniversary of the full-scale war against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Today, on the third anniversary of the “great war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his fellow citizens.

Points of attention

  • The three-year anniversary of the full-scale war against Russia marks a testament to the absolute heroism and self-sacrifice of Ukrainians in defending their state.
  • President Zelenskyy expresses gratitude and pride towards the Ukrainian people for their long-term resistance and assistance in protecting Ukraine.
  • Ukraine has inflicted considerable losses on Russia, including neutralizing 868,000 Russian occupiers, showcasing the country's determination and strength.

Zelenskyy published a video on the anniversary of the full-scale war against Russia

The President noted the unprecedented heroism and self-sacrifice of the Ukrainian people in the fight against the aggressor country.

Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who protects and helps it. To everyone who works for Ukraine. And eternal memory to everyone who gave their lives for our state and people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Three years ago, on February 24, 2022, at around 3:40 a.m., the first column of Russian tanks entered the territory of Luhansk region, and Ukraine itself shuddered from the first enemy missiles on its territory.

Over the three years of full-scale war, Ukraine inflicted considerable losses on Russia, both in manpower and in weapons and enemy equipment.

The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 24, 2025 are about 868,230 people.

