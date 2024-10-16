The legendary 93rd OMBr "Kholodniy Yar" conducts a collection of REBs and bomber drones. How to support
Source:  online.ua

The 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" opened a collection for digital means of EW "Nemet" and FPV-bombers Stalker. Everyone can support our defenders, who have been defending our country since the beginning of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The collection for the 93rd OMBr "Kholodniy Yar" for the purchase of EW "Namet" and Stalker bomber drones is necessary to support the military personnel who protect our state.
  • "Nemet" digital electronic warfare equipment and Stalker bomber drones help the military in reconnaissance and defeating enemy positions without sending people to land.
  • Air reconnaissance 93 OMB "Kholodny Yar" emphasizes that thanks to drones it is possible to effectively destroy enemy objects, which is important for the successful conduct of defense operations.
  • With the support of volunteers and donations, the military can purchase the necessary equipment that allows them to successfully perform tasks at the front in wartime conditions.

How to support a large-scale collection for the 93rd OMBr "Kholodny Yar"

The total collection requirement is UAH 13 million. With these funds, the 93rd OMBr "Kholodniy Yar" will be able to purchase 20 "Namet" electronic warfare systems and 200 Stalker bomber drones.

Everyone has the opportunity to join the collection for link.

Photo — online.ua

20 digital multi-frequency EW "Tent" are necessary to protect the mobile equipment of our defenders. The cost of one device is 330,000 hryvnias. And 200 Stalker bomber drones will allow the battalion's soldiers to deliver everything they need to the infantry in the trenches "at ground zero" — from water to ammunition. The cost of one drone is 29,500 hryvnias.

We will remind you that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the "Holdnoyarts" defended Okhtyrka, Trostyanets, and Barvinkovo.

Since January 2023, they have been protecting the Bakhmut direction, where they now desperately need technological reinforcement. Right now, defenders need protection from drones and bomber drones the most.

Photo — online.ua

The battalion is in the Bakhmut direction, in particular defending Andriivka-Klishchiivka. This is one of the most difficult areas of the front, due to the mountainous landscape and limited logistics.

Aerial scout "Schweiger" from the 93rd OMB "Kholodny Yar" explained the importance of FPV drones at the front

Junior Sergeant Serhii Zhukovin with the call sign "Shvaiger" — an aerial reconnaissance member of the SIGNUM 93 unit of the separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" told online.ua that FPV drones are a means of destroying the enemy.

It is impossible to understand war without drones. A friend of mine brought a small DJI Mavic 2 drone from Estonia, which he flew to see the situation on the front lines. From that moment, we switched to "maviks" and became an aerial reconnaissance that adjusts fire on enemy positions. We were the first to use FPV for such purposes.

Serhii "Schvaiger" Zhukovin

Serhii "Schvaiger" Zhukovin

Air reconnaissance 93 OMB "Kholodny Yar"

The Ukrainian defender noted that thanks to drones, you can see the entire picture of the battle, and there is no need to send people to land to see something. Therefore, aerial reconnaissance remains a priority target for destruction.

Our main advantage over the enemy is people who will give. Thanks to them, we have many drones. One drone can carry an infantry fighting vehicle, a firing point and a mortar. The other day we destroyed two 120 enemy mortars. Before that, there were three BMPs, and even earlier it was possible — three or four, — said the reconnaissance officer of the 93rd OMB "Kholodny Yar".

