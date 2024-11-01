The line for eco-processing of demolition waste has been put into operation in the Kyiv region

The line for ecological processing of construction waste, which was formed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, started working in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.

In the Kyiv region, they began to ecologically recycle waste from destruction

This was announced by the first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Boyko.

According to him, the specialized equipment was provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Boyko noted that there are currently about 4,000 destroyed objects in Kyiv region as a result of the enemy's hostilities, which require complete dismantling and further reconstruction.

The obtained raw materials will be used in the restoration processes of the Kyiv region. In particular, for the construction of road bases, production of construction products, as fillers for building solutions or structures, or for strengthening river banks. Share

According to him, in 2024, it is predicted to process 15-20 thousand tons of demolition waste. In 2025, the volume is planned to triple to 50,000 tons.

Currently, the company has started work on clearing temporary waste storage sites from the destruction of the Makariv and Borodyan territorial communities.

What is known about the damage caused by the Russian occupiers to Ukraine's ecology

According to Anna Koryagina, an ecologist and assistant in the communications department of the NGO "Ekodiya", the total damage to the environment in Ukraine as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia has already reached 32 billion dollars.

Russia's war in Ukraine also contributes to climate change by causing significant emissions of greenhouse gases. The total climate damage caused by the Russian Federation during the two years of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine is 32 billion dollars. Such data derive from the updated report of the Initiative for Accounting for Greenhouse Gases of War, the preparation of which involved scientists, experts, and also representatives of Ecodia, Koryagina explains.

During more than two years of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, the additional amount of carbon dioxide emissions reached 175 million tons, which exceeds the annual emissions of such a country as the Netherlands.