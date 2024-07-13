The main problem for the use of F-16 in Ukraine. How did you manage to solve it?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The main problem for the use of F-16 in Ukraine. How did you manage to solve it?

The main problem for the use of F-16 in Ukraine. How did you manage to solve it?
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Russian propaganda is actively spreading fakes that Ukraine will receive an outdated version of the F-16. Aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi commented on these statements.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda is trying to spread fakes about outdated versions of the F-16 in Ukraine, but an aviation expert refutes these myths.
  • The main problem in the use of the F-16 was the weak performance of the radar, which Western partners have already successfully solved.
  • According to Khrapchinskyi, the Russian planes have not confirmed their superiority in terms of tactical and technical characteristics over the F-16.

What is important to know about the F-16

According to the expert, the main task is to understand what we will use these aircraft against.

If we are talking about the threat of massive missile attacks, then any modification will be suitable for use in these tasks, Anatoliy Khrapchynsky emphasized.

The aviation expert once again urged Ukrainian citizens not to believe Russian propaganda.

As you know, the Kremlin continues to claim that their planes are supposedly better in terms of tactical and technical characteristics than Western F-16 fighters.

However, according to Khrapchynskyi, given the tactical and technical characteristics and operation during hostilities, the aggressor country has never confirmed that they are using 4+ generation aircraft.

The only aircraft that can come close to them is the Su-57, but we see that there are not so many of them and they are destroyed at the base airfields by our UAVs, - explained the expert.

Have Ukraine's allies solved the main problem of the F-16

As Anatoly Khrapchynsky notes, as of today, Western partners have been able to eliminate the main problem of F-16 aircraft.

What is important to understand, it consisted in the weak operation of the radar of Western fighters.

The expert draws attention to the fact that the allies' approach to providing the Armed Forces with aviation means is very correct.

Because we are being reinforced with Swedish-type long-range radar detection systems. And this will allow us not to use radar in active combat operations, which is the main topic of conversation among experts regarding how far the radar of the F-16 aircraft "sees", - concluded Khrapchynskyi.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announces provision of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-16
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin began flying over Russia accompanied by fighter jets — video
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?