The main problem for the use of F-16 in Ukraine. How did you manage to solve it?

Russian propaganda is actively spreading fakes that Ukraine will receive an outdated version of the F-16. Aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi commented on these statements.

What is important to know about the F-16

According to the expert, the main task is to understand what we will use these aircraft against.

If we are talking about the threat of massive missile attacks, then any modification will be suitable for use in these tasks, Anatoliy Khrapchynsky emphasized.

The aviation expert once again urged Ukrainian citizens not to believe Russian propaganda.

As you know, the Kremlin continues to claim that their planes are supposedly better in terms of tactical and technical characteristics than Western F-16 fighters.

However, according to Khrapchynskyi, given the tactical and technical characteristics and operation during hostilities, the aggressor country has never confirmed that they are using 4+ generation aircraft.

The only aircraft that can come close to them is the Su-57, but we see that there are not so many of them and they are destroyed at the base airfields by our UAVs, - explained the expert.

Have Ukraine's allies solved the main problem of the F-16

As Anatoly Khrapchynsky notes, as of today, Western partners have been able to eliminate the main problem of F-16 aircraft.

What is important to understand, it consisted in the weak operation of the radar of Western fighters.

The expert draws attention to the fact that the allies' approach to providing the Armed Forces with aviation means is very correct.