Russian propaganda is actively spreading fakes that Ukraine will receive an outdated version of the F-16. Aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi commented on these statements.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda is trying to spread fakes about outdated versions of the F-16 in Ukraine, but an aviation expert refutes these myths.
- The main problem in the use of the F-16 was the weak performance of the radar, which Western partners have already successfully solved.
- According to Khrapchinskyi, the Russian planes have not confirmed their superiority in terms of tactical and technical characteristics over the F-16.
What is important to know about the F-16
According to the expert, the main task is to understand what we will use these aircraft against.
The aviation expert once again urged Ukrainian citizens not to believe Russian propaganda.
As you know, the Kremlin continues to claim that their planes are supposedly better in terms of tactical and technical characteristics than Western F-16 fighters.
However, according to Khrapchynskyi, given the tactical and technical characteristics and operation during hostilities, the aggressor country has never confirmed that they are using 4+ generation aircraft.
Have Ukraine's allies solved the main problem of the F-16
As Anatoly Khrapchynsky notes, as of today, Western partners have been able to eliminate the main problem of F-16 aircraft.
What is important to understand, it consisted in the weak operation of the radar of Western fighters.
The expert draws attention to the fact that the allies' approach to providing the Armed Forces with aviation means is very correct.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-