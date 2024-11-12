EU countries are actively preparing for the implementation of the 15th package of anti-Russian sanctions in response to the Kremlin's armed aggression against Ukraine.

What is known about the preparation of the EU 15 package of sanctions against Russia

It is noted that a preliminary review of the proposals is currently underway, after which the European Commission will begin holding meetings with diplomats of EU member states to discuss the text of new sanctions against Russia for their further consideration and adoption by the Eurocouncil.

Journalists predict that a new package of anti-Russian sanctions will be prepared before the third anniversary of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

According to the journalists of the publication, the Baltic countries and Poland demand from the EU leadership to introduce a ban on the supply of Russian liquefied gas and against the nuclear energy of the aggressor country.

At the same time, the countries of Northern Europe are demanding tough sanctions against Russia's shadow oil fleet, which works to circumvent Western sanctions.

According to the head of the EU's foreign diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the 15th package of sanctions will mainly be aimed at countering Russia's purchase of dual-purpose goods.

This may lead to the fact that companies from China, India, Turkey and the UAE will be on the "black list" of the EU.

Such a decision will significantly increase the pressure on exporters of banned EU technologies to Central Asian countries, which re-export them to Russia.

What is expected in Ukraine from the 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia

According to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov, neglecting the introduction of effective anti-Russian sanctions increases the number of victims of the Kremlin's armed aggression in Ukraine.

In October, more than 2,000 Shahed drones were used against Ukraine. This number means that more than 170,000 microchips, microcontrollers, processors and many different parts that should have been blocked were delivered to Russia from abroad, in particular from companies from China, Europe, and the United States, Chentsov emphasized. Share

Among other wishes of Kyiv is the introduction by the EU of a ban on the import of Russian oil products from India.

In addition, Ukraine believes that the EU should introduce a ban on Russian metals, chemicals, grain, fertilizers and uranium, as well as introduce sanctions against Russian financial and IT companies.

According to Chentsov, the EU should introduce sanctions against more Russian oligarchs, propagandists, artists and clerics close to the Kremlin, including high-ranking members of the Russian Orthodox Church.