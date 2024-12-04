The mayor of Tbilisi cynically threatened civil servants with a "retaliation" for supporting the protests

Tbilisi Mayor and General Secretary of the Georgian Dream Party, Kakha Kaladze, said that civil servants who supported the protests would face a reaction from the authorities. He also called the actions of the protesters "sabotage".

The mayor of Tbilisi threatens civil servants who supported the protests in Georgia

As the newspaper notes, during a meeting of the city government, Kaladze called the protesters' actions "an attempt at sabotage and a coup d'état."

He specified that the petition in support of the protests was signed by 229 employees of the city hall out of about 32,000 employees of the capital administration.

I want to thank everyone who serves our country, city and its residents with dignity, professionalism and honesty. The sabotage attempt will not go unanswered, but within the limits of the constitution and the law, Kaladze said cynically. Share

What is important to know about the protests in Georgia

As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's withdrawal from EU accession negotiations "until the end of 2028."

The pro-Russian politician stated this after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.

On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.

As a result, the protesters were violently dispersed with the use of water cannons and tear gas. During the crackdown, security forces beat journalists and their equipment. The actions continued on Friday evening, the police also used violence against the protesters.

On the morning of December 2, Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the opposition party "Coalition of Changes", was detained in Tbilisi, as well as several journalists. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Georgia thanked the security forces for dispersing the protests.

The rallies continue for the sixth day in the center of the Georgian capital, as well as in Batumi, Kobuleti, Ozurgeta and other cities of the country.

Every night in the capital of Georgia, special forces violently disperse people using water cannons and tear gas and detain protesters.