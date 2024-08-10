Fighters of the 18th brigade of the NSU released footage of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, completely destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Footage released by the 18th brigade of the NSU unveils the complete destruction of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region by the Russian army, showcasing the inhumanity of the occupiers.
- The General Staff reports active fighting in eastern Ukraine and successful defense against Russian assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Gora, with the enemy suffering losses.
- Every building destroyed in Chasovoy Yar by the Russian occupiers is considered evidence of their criminal nature, emphasizing the need for international support and sanctions for safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty.
- The Ukrainian military continues to hold the defense in the face of enemy attacks, underscoring the significance of standing strong against Russian aggression.
- Chasovoy Yar stands as a poignant symbol of the devastation wrought by the ongoing conflict, highlighting the urgent need for peace and resolution.
What Chasiv Yar looks like, completely destroyed by the Russian occupiers
The military NSU emphasized that every building in the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers is proof of the inhuman essence of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What does the General Staff say about the situation in the east of Ukraine
According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the Russian occupiers 72 times.
It is emphasized that war criminals from the Russian army conducted 8 assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Gora.
Repelling three more attacks by the Ukrainian military continues.
The enemy suffers losses. Concentrates efforts in the area of Chasovoy Yar.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-