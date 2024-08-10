Fighters of the 18th brigade of the NSU released footage of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, completely destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What Chasiv Yar looks like, completely destroyed by the Russian occupiers

This is what Chasiv Yar, a town near Slovyansk, looks like today. The city, which has been completely destroyed by the enemies for a year, after the great defense of Bakhmut, - it is noted in the post of the soldiers of NSU.

The military NSU emphasized that every building in the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers is proof of the inhuman essence of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Every window is someone's destroyed life, the military emphasizes.

What does the General Staff say about the situation in the east of Ukraine

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the Russian occupiers 72 times.

It is emphasized that war criminals from the Russian army conducted 8 assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Gora.

Repelling three more attacks by the Ukrainian military continues.

The enemy suffers losses. Concentrates efforts in the area of Chasovoy Yar.