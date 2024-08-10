The Military National Guard was shown footage of the Chasov Yar destroyed by Russia — a video
The Military National Guard was shown footage of the Chasov Yar destroyed by Russia — a video

Destroyed Russian Federation Chasov Yar
Fighters of the 18th brigade of the NSU released footage of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region, completely destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Footage released by the 18th brigade of the NSU unveils the complete destruction of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region by the Russian army, showcasing the inhumanity of the occupiers.
  • The General Staff reports active fighting in eastern Ukraine and successful defense against Russian assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Gora, with the enemy suffering losses.
  • Every building destroyed in Chasovoy Yar by the Russian occupiers is considered evidence of their criminal nature, emphasizing the need for international support and sanctions for safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to hold the defense in the face of enemy attacks, underscoring the significance of standing strong against Russian aggression.
  • Chasovoy Yar stands as a poignant symbol of the devastation wrought by the ongoing conflict, highlighting the urgent need for peace and resolution.

What Chasiv Yar looks like, completely destroyed by the Russian occupiers

This is what Chasiv Yar, a town near Slovyansk, looks like today. The city, which has been completely destroyed by the enemies for a year, after the great defense of Bakhmut, - it is noted in the post of the soldiers of NSU.

The military NSU emphasized that every building in the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers is proof of the inhuman essence of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Every window is someone's destroyed life, the military emphasizes.

What does the General Staff say about the situation in the east of Ukraine

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with the Russian occupiers 72 times.

It is emphasized that war criminals from the Russian army conducted 8 assaults near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Gora.

Repelling three more attacks by the Ukrainian military continues.

The enemy suffers losses. Concentrates efforts in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

