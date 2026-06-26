The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is purchasing a new large-scale batch of artillery shells for the AFU

The Ministry of Defense will purchase a new large-scale batch of 155-millimeter artillery shells for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is purchasing a new large-scale batch of artillery shells.
- Fedorov stated that long-range 155mm artillery rounds remain one of the front's main requests.
The Ministry of Defense is purchasing a new batch of artillery shells
This was announced by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.
According to him, "long-range 155-mm artillery rounds remain one of the main requests of the front. That is why, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Procurement Agency of the DOT is announcing a new competitive tender for the purchase of 155-mm artillery rounds of extended range."
Fedorov informed that all manufacturers and suppliers whose products meet certain requirements can participate. For security reasons, the procedure will take place in a closed environment.
He noted that "the first result of this approach was the Agency's largest purchase of long-range 155-mm artillery rounds. The competitive tender made it possible to save more than 16% of the expected cost of the purchase. Thanks to this, it was possible to additionally purchase tens of thousands of rounds for the Defense Forces."
Our goal is to gradually move all categories of defense procurement to competitive tendering procedures, where possible. This will allow for more efficient use of state funds, minimize corruption risks, and provide the Defense Forces with more of the necessary weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-