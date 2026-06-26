The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is purchasing a new large-scale batch of artillery shells for the AFU

The Ministry of Defense will purchase a new large-scale batch of 155-millimeter artillery shells for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense is purchasing a new batch of artillery shells

This was announced by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

Even more long-range artillery for the Defense Forces — we are starting the procurement of a new large-scale batch of 155-mm rounds. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, "long-range 155-mm artillery rounds remain one of the main requests of the front. That is why, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Procurement Agency of the DOT is announcing a new competitive tender for the purchase of 155-mm artillery rounds of extended range."

Fedorov informed that all manufacturers and suppliers whose products meet certain requirements can participate. For security reasons, the procedure will take place in a closed environment.

The new tender for long-range shots is a continuation of the systemic reform of defense procurement. We are gradually transferring defense procurement to competitive tender procedures to create transparent rules, minimize corruption risks, and use budget funds more efficiently. Share

He noted that "the first result of this approach was the Agency's largest purchase of long-range 155-mm artillery rounds. The competitive tender made it possible to save more than 16% of the expected cost of the purchase. Thanks to this, it was possible to additionally purchase tens of thousands of rounds for the Defense Forces."