The Ministry of Defense offers 3 types of new contracts for the military

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has revealed details of President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to increase payments to military personnel. The department noted that from now on, Ukrainian infantrymen will become "the highest-paid specialists in the world."

Increased military pay and new contracts — what will change?

The Ministry of Defense presented 3 types of new contracts at once:

infantry-assault contract - for infantrymen, assault troops, snipers or scouts. On average, they will receive 300 thousand UAH per month, maximum - 460 thousand. Contract terms - 10 or 14 months, and after - a deferral from mobilization for 6 months;

combat contract - for combat positions except for infantry assault. Term - 24 months, for combat positions the salary will be 120 thousand UAH, in the rear - 30 thousand. After service, a deferment from mobilization for 6 months;

basic contract — for logisticians, technical staff and headquarters. Term — 24 months, with the possibility of transition to other contracts.

In addition, it is emphasized that for those defenders who have been in the Defense Forces the longest and have spent the most time on combat duty, a gradual release from service will begin by the end of 2026.