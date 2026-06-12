On June 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that defenders in the Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive even greater payments — the resources for this are already there. Against this background, the president promised significantly stronger contracts for infantrymen.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy instructed to actively recruit foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian army, emphasizing the importance of their support for Ukrainian freedom.
- The government is set to implement the first new payments this month, alongside simplifying transfers for soldiers and providing more growth opportunities and incentives to join the defense.
New payments to soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — what Zelensky promises
According to the head of state, contracts will be worked out so that there is clarity: the contract period is 10 months, 14, 24, and specific conditions, that is, clear deferrals.
Moreover, it is indicated that payments for Ukrainian combat commanders will be increased.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this will create a positive incentive to preserve the experience of management in the army.
The Ukrainian leader made it clear that the government should begin the first new payments this month.
Against this background, the head of state announced simplified transfers for soldiers, more opportunities to grow in the army, and more positive incentives to join the defense.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-