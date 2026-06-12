Zelenskyy announced an increase in payments to military personnel
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy announced an increase in payments to military personnel

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
New payments to soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — what Zelensky promises
Читати українською

On June 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that defenders in the Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive even greater payments — the resources for this are already there. Against this background, the president promised significantly stronger contracts for infantrymen.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy instructed to actively recruit foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian army, emphasizing the importance of their support for Ukrainian freedom.
  • The government is set to implement the first new payments this month, alongside simplifying transfers for soldiers and providing more growth opportunities and incentives to join the defense.

New payments to soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — what Zelensky promises

There is a resource to increase payments in the army. A minimum of 30 thousand hryvnias in the rear. The more combat missions, the higher the level of payments. There will be new, significantly stronger contracts for infantrymen. 300 thousand hryvnias on average on the front line. Everything depends on the Ukrainian infantry, on our Ukrainian infantry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, contracts will be worked out so that there is clarity: the contract period is 10 months, 14, 24, and specific conditions, that is, clear deferrals.

Moreover, it is indicated that payments for Ukrainian combat commanders will be increased.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this will create a positive incentive to preserve the experience of management in the army.

The Ukrainian leader made it clear that the government should begin the first new payments this month.

Second, I am grateful to all volunteers from other countries who are fighting for our freedom in Ukraine, understanding that this concerns the freedom of many other peoples. I have instructed to open significantly more opportunities to attract foreign volunteers to the Ukrainian army, and there will be more recruitment mechanisms for this,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Against this background, the head of state announced simplified transfers for soldiers, more opportunities to grow in the army, and more positive incentives to join the defense.

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