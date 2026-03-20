The Ministry of Finance revealed details of the new tax bill

The document states that:

Starting next year, individual entrepreneurs and legal entities on the simplified taxation system will be registered as VAT payers with income of UAH 4 million and will submit quarterly reports;

the envisaged obligation for digital platforms such as OLX, marketplaces, etc. will require them to identify sellers and report their revenues by January 31;

taxation of purchases from abroad up to €150. Parcels up to €45 are not taxed;

Rules are being introduced for online trading from abroad. VAT will be paid by the platforms themselves or intermediaries;

The bill extends the military levy at 5% for individuals, 1% for individual entrepreneurs of group 3, and fixed payments for other individual entrepreneurs;

Individuals will be able to pay a preferential 5% if they do not have employees, are not sole proprietors, have an income of up to about UAH 7.2 million/year, and work through a separate account;