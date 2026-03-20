National Police launched mass searches in Ukrainian medical facilities

On the morning of March 20, the National Police of Ukraine officially announced the conduct of 70 searches in medical institutions in various regions of the country. As of today, investigative actions are ongoing.

The National Police revealed the reason for the searches in Ukrainian medical facilities

According to the police, they are documenting schemes for misappropriating budget funds that were supposed to be used for the treatment of Ukrainian citizens under medical guarantee programs.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about fictitious medical services and data manipulation in the electronic healthcare system.

According to the latest estimates, the amount of damage could reach hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police and operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations, together with territorial units in the regions, prosecutors' offices, with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service of Ukraine, are carrying out a set of measures to record illegal activities and identify all persons involved. Share

Pre-trial investigation is carried out on the facts of misappropriation and embezzlement of property (Article 191), abuse of power or official position (Article 364), official forgery (Article 366), interference with the operation of automated systems (Article 362), official negligence (Article 367), and legalization of proceeds from crime (Article 209) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing — new details will be announced later.