Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 more areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 more areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 more areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 19, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed seven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and another important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict highlights the determined defense efforts of Ukrainian forces against the Russian invaders, demonstrating resilience and strategic capabilities in the face of aggression.
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Losses of the Russian Army as of March 20, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/19/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,285,700 (+1,610) people;

  • tanks — 11,789 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,254 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,569 (+31) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 187,204 (+1,480) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,374 (+245) units;

  • special equipment — 4,096 (+4) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 92 air strikes, dropping 257 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,273 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,844 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 96 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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