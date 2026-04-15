The Netherlands allocates 248 million euros for the purchase of drones for the AFU

The Netherlands is allocating 248 million euros for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive new military assistance from the Netherlands

This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Jeshilgoes-Zegerius on April 15 during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

Drones are manufactured in the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Drones play a crucial role on the modern battlefield. Ukrainians use them with incredible skill to repel the continuous Russian attacks. And they succeed very well. Thanks to fruitful cooperation with Ukraine, we learn from this directly. It also opens up opportunities for our business environment. Thus, close cooperation with Ukraine creates a win-win situation for both countries. Share

Drones are a key priority in the Dutch military support to Ukraine. The Netherlands, among other things, has contributed to the so-called Drone Line Initiative. As a result, Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines have received hundreds of thousands of drones at their disposal.

According to the minister, it is logical that much attention is now being paid to the situation in the Middle East.