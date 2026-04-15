The Netherlands allocates 248 million euros for the purchase of drones for the AFU

The Netherlands is allocating 248 million euros for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Netherlands dedicates 248 million euros to purchase drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aiding in their defense against attacks.
- Drones are crucial in modern warfare and play a key role in helping Ukraine repel continuous Russian attacks with skill and success.
Ukraine will receive new military assistance from the Netherlands
This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Dylan Jeshilgoes-Zegerius on April 15 during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.
Drones are manufactured in the Netherlands and Ukraine.
Drones are a key priority in the Dutch military support to Ukraine. The Netherlands, among other things, has contributed to the so-called Drone Line Initiative. As a result, Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines have received hundreds of thousands of drones at their disposal.
According to the minister, it is logical that much attention is now being paid to the situation in the Middle East.
However, we must not forget that the war in Ukraine has an even greater impact on security in Europe, and therefore on the Netherlands. Therefore, it is important that we continue to support Ukraine.
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