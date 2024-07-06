The new British Prime Minister Starmer addressed Zelensky after his election
The new British Prime Minister Starmer addressed Zelensky after his election

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Starmer and Zelensky
Newly elected British leader Keir Starmer assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that officially London will continue to support Ukraine under his rule.

Points of attention

  • Starmer expressed support for the Ukrainian people long before his election, having visited Ukraine and seen the consequences of Russian aggression.
  • The Prime Minister of Britain has already demonstrated his involvement in the affairs of Ukraine and assistance in the reconstruction of the country after the war.
  • Support and cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain will only increase.

Zelenskyi and Starmer held telephone talks

According to the head of state, he was glad to have the first telephone conversation with Keir Starmer on the day of his appointment as the new prime minister of Great Britain.

I congratulated him on his victory in the elections and wished him to successfully realize the expectations that the British people associate with the new government.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, Starmer assured him that Great Britain's support for Ukraine would remain unalterably principled.

In addition, it is indicated that the parties managed to coordinate their positions before the NATO summit in Washington and other international events.

They discussed the continuation of bilateral cooperation, in particular the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

What is known about Kier Starmer's attitude towards Ukraine

For many years in a row, the politician declared that he supports the Ukrainian people, who became victims of the Russian war.

In addition, a year ago he made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, during which he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kier Starmer also came to Buchi, which became one of the main sites of Russian war crimes during the full-scale aggression.

It is horrific to see the evidence of the atrocities I saw this morning. Photographs of civilians on the outskirts of Kyiv blindfolded, with their hands tied behind their backs. There must be justice in The Hague, and there must be proper reparations during the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

