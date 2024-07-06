The new British Prime Minister Starmer addressed Zelensky after his election

Newly elected British leader Keir Starmer assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that officially London will continue to support Ukraine under his rule.

Zelenskyi and Starmer held telephone talks

According to the head of state, he was glad to have the first telephone conversation with Keir Starmer on the day of his appointment as the new prime minister of Great Britain.

I congratulated him on his victory in the elections and wished him to successfully realize the expectations that the British people associate with the new government. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, Starmer assured him that Great Britain's support for Ukraine would remain unalterably principled.

In addition, it is indicated that the parties managed to coordinate their positions before the NATO summit in Washington and other international events.

They discussed the continuation of bilateral cooperation, in particular the preparation of an unprecedented 100-year agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added. Share

Радий провести телефонну розмову із сером Кіром Стармером у день призначення його новим Прем’єр-міністром Великої Британії. Привітав його з перемогою на виборах і побажав успішно реалізувати очікування, які британський народ пов’язує з новим урядом.



Я вдячний Кіру Стармеру за… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 5, 2024

What is known about Kier Starmer's attitude towards Ukraine

For many years in a row, the politician declared that he supports the Ukrainian people, who became victims of the Russian war.

In addition, a year ago he made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, during which he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kier Starmer also came to Buchi, which became one of the main sites of Russian war crimes during the full-scale aggression.