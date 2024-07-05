Watch: Sir Keir Starmer delivers his first speech as new British PM
Watch: Sir Keir Starmer delivers his first speech as new British PM

Sir Keir Starmer
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

The Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer officially became the Prime Minister of Great Britain after an audience with Charles III at Buckingham Palace and made an official speech.

Points of attention

  • Sir Keir Starmer became the new Prime Minister of Great Britain and made his first official speech.
  • He promised to restore the country's infrastructure and a national reboot in his speech.
  • PM Starmer made his Downing Street debut after Labour's record election victory.
  • Rishi Sunak will also resign as leader of the Conservative Party after failing in the general election.

Keir Starmer made his first official speech

Sir Keir Starmer delivered his first speech as Prime Minister.

Work on change begins immediately, he told the nation from the podium in Downing Street.

Citing the need for affordable school homes, Starmer promised to "rebuild" the country's "infrastructure of opportunity", doing so "brick by brick".

He promised a "government of service" and spoke of the need for a national "reboot".

The new prime minister took care of the "challenges of a dangerous world".

Starmer made his Downing Street debut after being formally asked by the King to form a new government. He led Labor to a landslide election victory after last year's vote failed.

British PM Rishi Sunak resigned

On July 5, the former PM, Rishi Sunak, officially announced that he was leaving office after his political party's resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections.

The head of the British government announced his decision during a briefing near his residence on Downing Street.

According to journalists, this was Rishi Sunak's last public statement as Prime Minister.

The politician said he would soon meet with King Charles III to resign formally.

In addition, he apologized to the voters, who "sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change".

It is also worth noting that Sunak will resign as leader of the Conservative Party.

After this result, I will resign from the post of party leader, but not immediately, but as soon as formal arrangements are made for the election of my successor, he said.

