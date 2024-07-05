Watch: Sir Keir Starmer delivers his first speech as new British PM

The Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer officially became the Prime Minister of Great Britain after an audience with Charles III at Buckingham Palace and made an official speech.
Sir Keir Starmer delivered his first speech as Prime Minister.
Citing the need for affordable school homes, Starmer promised to "rebuild" the country's "infrastructure of opportunity", doing so "brick by brick".
He promised a "government of service" and spoke of the need for a national "reboot".
The new prime minister took care of the "challenges of a dangerous world".
Starmer made his Downing Street debut after being formally asked by the King to form a new government. He led Labor to a landslide election victory after last year's vote failed.
British PM Rishi Sunak resigned
On July 5, the former PM, Rishi Sunak, officially announced that he was leaving office after his political party's resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections.
The head of the British government announced his decision during a briefing near his residence on Downing Street.
According to journalists, this was Rishi Sunak's last public statement as Prime Minister.
The politician said he would soon meet with King Charles III to resign formally.
In addition, he apologized to the voters, who "sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change".
It is also worth noting that Sunak will resign as leader of the Conservative Party.
