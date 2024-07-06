Keir Starmer: what is important to know about new British PM

On July 5, the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, officially became Prime Minister of Great Britain following Rishi Sunak's resignation and an audience with Charles III. Read our article to learn what is known about the new British leader and how he treats Ukraine.

Who is Keir Starmer? The most important facts from the biography of the new British PM:

Keir Starmer is a famous British politician and lawyer;

he was born on September 2, 1962, in the city of Southwark;

graduated from the University of Leeds with a Bachelor of Arts in Law, and then studied law at St. Edmund Hall, Oxford University, where he received a Bachelor of Civil Law;

already in 2002, he was appointed as a royal advocate for the first time;

From 2016-2020, he was the shadow minister for the exit of Great Britain from the European Union;

was sworn into the Privy Council of Great Britain on July 19, 2017.

5 years ago, after the catastrophic defeat of Labour in the parliamentary elections, political analysts predicted that Keir Starmer would soon become the leader of this political force. They did not wash.

It was because of his contribution and under his leadership that the opposition Labor Party won the 2024 parliamentary elections for the first time in 14 years.

Keir Starmer and Ukraine

The new British leader has always publicly stated that he supports the Ukrainian people, who have been fighting back against Russian invaders for more than a decade.

Moreover, he made an unannounced visit to Ukraine in February 2023.

Then he visited Bucha, one of the main sites of Russian war crimes during the full-scale aggression.

It is unbelievable to see the evidence of the atrocities that I saw this morning. Photographs of civilians on the outskirts of Kyiv blindfolded, with their hands tied behind their backs. There must be justice in The Hague and proper reparations during the reconstruction of Ukraine. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

At the same time, Kir Starmer's first official meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy took place.

The focus of attention of the parties was the current situation on the battlefield, the strengthening of sanctions and the confiscation of Russian assets, their direction for the restoration of Ukraine, as well as the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kir Starmer