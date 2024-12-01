The new president of the European Council, Antonio Kosta, arrived in Kyiv

On December 1, the President of the European Council, Antoniou Kosta, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Callas, together with the Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, arrived in Kyiv.

What is known about Antonio Kosta's visit to Kyiv

From the first day of the war, the EU has been on the side of Ukraine. From the first day of our mandate, we confirm our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, — Antoniou Kosta wrote. Share

Kostu noted that he arrived in Kyiv accompanied by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kai Kallas and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Kaya Kallas also confirmed the visit, noting that the main message of this trip to Kyiv is that the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war.

We will do everything necessary for this, — said the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Callas. Share

The European Parliament elected a new composition of the European Commission

During the plenary session in Strasbourg on November 27, the European Parliament by a majority of votes approved the composition of the new European Commission, which was previously proposed by the current and elected President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.

370 deputies voted "for" this decision, 282 voted "against", and another 36 European politicians abstained.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, believes that this structure played an important role in the formation of the political program, the selection of candidates and the voting for the new composition of the European Commission. Metzola said this at a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

We played our part in voting for Ursula von der Leyen's team and in shaping the political agenda that will guide the new European Commission, and we played our role in vetting the team that will help deliver that agenda over the next five years, as Democrats and responsible politicians. Share

According to her, this composition of the commission will begin work on December 1.