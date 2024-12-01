The new president of the European Council, Antonio Kosta, arrived in Kyiv

On December 1, the President of the European Council, Antoniou Kosta, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Callas, together with the Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, arrived in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- The President of the European Council, Antonio Kosta, together with the EU team, expressed their support for Ukraine in wartime conditions.
- The European Union actively helps Ukraine in the struggle for peace and security in the region.
- The vote in the European Parliament for the new composition of the European Commission confirms the importance of forming the political program of the EU.
- The team of the new European Commission, elected with the support of the European Parliament, will start its work on December 1.
- Support for Ukraine and cooperation between the EU and Ukraine are maintained at a high level to achieve common goals and objectives.
What is known about Antonio Kosta's visit to Kyiv
Kostu noted that he arrived in Kyiv accompanied by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kai Kallas and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.
From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine.— António Costa (@eucopresident) December 1, 2024
From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people.
Proud to be in Kyiv with @kajakallas and @Marta1Kos. pic.twitter.com/hlBxXCVVh7
Kaya Kallas also confirmed the visit, noting that the main message of this trip to Kyiv is that the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war.
It is a privilege to be in Kyiv alongside @eucopresident Costa and Commissioner Kos.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 1, 2024
In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war.
We will do whatever it takes for that. pic.twitter.com/swv1ZVAlyL
The European Parliament elected a new composition of the European Commission
During the plenary session in Strasbourg on November 27, the European Parliament by a majority of votes approved the composition of the new European Commission, which was previously proposed by the current and elected President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.
370 deputies voted "for" this decision, 282 voted "against", and another 36 European politicians abstained.
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, believes that this structure played an important role in the formation of the political program, the selection of candidates and the voting for the new composition of the European Commission. Metzola said this at a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
According to her, this composition of the commission will begin work on December 1.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-