The number of dead and injured in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian airstrikes has increased
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Ukraine
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The number of dead and injured in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian airstrikes has increased

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

In Zaporizhia, there are several epicenters of hits as a result of the airstrike, in particular, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a private house. This is the fifth victim.

Points of attention

  • The death toll in Zaporizhia has increased to five, with ten individuals sustaining injuries as a result of Russian airstrikes.
  • Multiple epicenters of hits were reported in Zaporizhia, including a private house where the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble.

Russia killed 5 people in Zaporizhia

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Already five dead and ten injured — the number of casualties due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhia is increasing.

One of the bombs hit a private sector, and a woman's body was pulled from the rubble of a private house. Thus, the death toll increased to five.

Ten people required medical attention.

The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing.

The enemy launched at least nine strikes with guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhia. The Russians hit infrastructure facilities, the private sector, and damaged educational institutions.

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