The number of dead and injured in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian airstrikes has increased

In Zaporizhia, there are several epicenters of hits as a result of the airstrike, in particular, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a private house. This is the fifth victim.

Russia killed 5 people in Zaporizhia

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Already five dead and ten injured — the number of casualties due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhia is increasing.

One of the bombs hit a private sector, and a woman's body was pulled from the rubble of a private house. Thus, the death toll increased to five.

Ten people required medical attention. Share

The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing.