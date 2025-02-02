On February 1, a Russian missile killed our colleague, actress, co-author of performances and productions. Our Nastya Kolvakh. We offer our condolences to Nastya's family, all acquaintances, friends, colleagues who knew her. We grieve with you. Words fail. Fly high, bird, — representatives of the Theater of Modern Dialogue in Poltava, where Anastasia worked, reported the death of the talented actress.

Anastasia Kolvakh collaborated with the public organization UAnimals. According to colleagues, the woman was versatile, as she worked both in the field of culture and in IT. She actively volunteered during the war. By the way, her husband is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.