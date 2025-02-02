The death toll from a missile fired by the criminal army of the Russian Federation into a residential building in Poltava has risen to 14 people. Among the victims of the terrorist attack by the Russian occupiers are children and Ukrainian theater and film actress Anastasia Kolvakh. The woman died at the age of 30.
Points of attention
- 1. The death toll from the Russian attack in Poltava has tragically risen to 14, with actress Anastasia Kolvakh among the victims.
- 2. Anastasia Kolvakh was known for her creativity, charitable work, and active involvement in both culture and IT.
- 3. Colleagues and the community mourn the loss of Anastasia Kolvakh, who tragically lost her life at the age of 30 in the missile attack.
- 4. Rescuers are working tirelessly to assist the 17 victims, including 4 children, of the tragic incident in Poltava.
- 5. The devastating impact of the Russian army's attack in Poltava has highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
What is known about the increase in the number of deaths as a result of the Russian army's missile attack on Poltava
Anastasia Kolvakh collaborated with the public organization UAnimals. According to colleagues, the woman was versatile, as she worked both in the field of culture and in IT. She actively volunteered during the war. By the way, her husband is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about other circumstances of the Russian army's missile attack on Poltava?
Rescuers noted that 17 victims are currently known, including 4 children. 22 people have been rescued.
The work is ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-