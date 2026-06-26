The occupation authorities declared a state of emergency in Crimea and Sevastopol
Category
Economics
Publication date

The occupation authorities declared a state of emergency in Crimea and Sevastopol

Crimea
Читати українською
Source:  Суспільне Крим

On June 26, a state of emergency was declared in temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol due to a difficult electricity supply situation.

Points of attention

  • A state of emergency was declared in Crimea and Sevastopol due to a difficult electricity supply situation.
  • The emergency regime aims to streamline financial and credit agreements in the region.

Crimea and Sevastopol are living in an energy emergency

The situation with energy supply remains difficult in Crimea, we hope that it will be restored in Sevastopol within 24 hours. We are introducing a state of emergency. This is necessary so that our entrepreneurs can assess certain moments in situations of obligations as force majeure. Also, residents, if some essential equipment burns out due to voltage drops, will be able to contact municipal commissions for compensation, — the statement of the "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev says.

The occupation "head of Crimea" Sergei Aksyonov said in his statement that the purpose of such a decision is to streamline financial, credit and other agreements in order to simplify the issue of compensation.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine is conducting a "clearly calculated operation" in Crimea, and with the support of partners, there is an opportunity to pressure Russia into concluding a peace agreement.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Satellite images of the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on occupied Crimea have appeared online
Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
USF hit 38 targets in Crimea overnight
Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?