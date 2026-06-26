The occupation authorities declared a state of emergency in Crimea and Sevastopol

On June 26, a state of emergency was declared in temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol due to a difficult electricity supply situation.
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- A state of emergency was declared in Crimea and Sevastopol due to a difficult electricity supply situation.
- The emergency regime aims to streamline financial and credit agreements in the region.
Crimea and Sevastopol are living in an energy emergency
The occupation "head of Crimea" Sergei Aksyonov said in his statement that the purpose of such a decision is to streamline financial, credit and other agreements in order to simplify the issue of compensation.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine is conducting a "clearly calculated operation" in Crimea, and with the support of partners, there is an opportunity to pressure Russia into concluding a peace agreement.
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