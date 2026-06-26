Crimea and Sevastopol are living in an energy emergency

The situation with energy supply remains difficult in Crimea, we hope that it will be restored in Sevastopol within 24 hours. We are introducing a state of emergency. This is necessary so that our entrepreneurs can assess certain moments in situations of obligations as force majeure. Also, residents, if some essential equipment burns out due to voltage drops, will be able to contact municipal commissions for compensation, — the statement of the "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhayev says. Share

The occupation "head of Crimea" Sergei Aksyonov said in his statement that the purpose of such a decision is to streamline financial, credit and other agreements in order to simplify the issue of compensation.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine is conducting a "clearly calculated operation" in Crimea, and with the support of partners, there is an opportunity to pressure Russia into concluding a peace agreement.