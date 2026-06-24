Satellite images of the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on occupied Crimea have appeared online

Journalists from the "Schemes" project have published satellite images that capture the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea and infrastructure facilities that Russia uses to support its troops.
Points of attention
- Journalists from the 'Schemes' project have uncovered the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea through satellite images.
- The satellite images depict damages to key logistics routes, fires at oil facilities, and destruction of bridges as a result of Ukrainian attacks.
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on Crimea: photos
Satellite images from Vantor, taken between June 12 and 22, show damage to key logistics routes, fires at oil facilities, destroyed bridges, and other consequences of Ukrainian attacks.
Journalists paid special attention to the Kerch Bridge. Photos from June 22 showed the operation of several machines with smoke generators, which created a curtain to mask certain sections of the roadway and bridge structures.
In addition, the satellite recorded smoke from a fire at an oil depot in Kerch and a fire at an oil depot in the port of Kavkaz in Russia.
"Schemes" notes that the damaged facilities belong to the infrastructure that Russian troops use to support the group in occupied Crimea.
Chronology of the latest strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Crimea:
On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the destruction of facilities in the Russian Krasnodar Territory and in occupied Kerch.
The occupation authorities of Crimea have announced that they are introducing a new restriction on the sale of gasoline on the peninsula, under which only representatives of the occupation authorities will be able to purchase fuel.
Also, on June 21, electricity consumption schedules were introduced in Crimea due to problems with electricity supply.
In temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions rang out on the night of June 23, a series of fires raged, and the Kerch Bridge was blocked for the entire night.
On the night of June 21, the Defense Forces struck the port "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Territory. A fire was confirmed in the port. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers damaged the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in the Rozdolny district, the railway bridge in the Petershagen district of Zaporizhia region, as well as the railway bridge over the Syvash in the Chongar district.
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