Satellite images of the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on occupied Crimea have appeared online

Journalists from the "Schemes" project have published satellite images that capture the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea and infrastructure facilities that Russia uses to support its troops.

Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on Crimea: photos

Satellite images from Vantor, taken between June 12 and 22, show damage to key logistics routes, fires at oil facilities, destroyed bridges, and other consequences of Ukrainian attacks.

In particular, journalists published footage of a fire at an oil depot in Kerch, the damaged Dzhankoy checkpoint in the village of Predmistne, the destruction on the Chongarsky bridge, and the consequences of a strike on the bridge over the North Crimean Canal in the village of Stavky in the Kherson region. Share

Journalists paid special attention to the Kerch Bridge. Photos from June 22 showed the operation of several machines with smoke generators, which created a curtain to mask certain sections of the roadway and bridge structures.

In addition, the satellite recorded smoke from a fire at an oil depot in Kerch and a fire at an oil depot in the port of Kavkaz in Russia.

"Schemes" notes that the damaged facilities belong to the infrastructure that Russian troops use to support the group in occupied Crimea.

Chronology of the latest strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Crimea: