SSO showed the destruction of the Railway Bridge in Crimea

On June 23, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces officially confirmed that they were able to destroy the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea. The soldiers emphasized that it no longer exists.
Points of attention
- The operation involved precision strikes by SSR drones, leading to the collapse of the railway track and one of the spans.
- The destruction of the railway bridge in Crimea demonstrates the strong military capabilities and tactical coordination of the Ukrainian forces in the region.
Railway bridge in Crimea successfully destroyed
What is important to understand is that this facility was part of a transport corridor for the movement of cargo, resources, and military materiel in two key directions:
from the territory of the Russian Federation through Crimea — to ensure the grouping of troops in the southern direction;
inside the peninsula — to maintain the functioning of the Crimean military infrastructure.
On the night of June 22, SSR drones destroyed the bridge with accurate strikes: both the railway track was destroyed and one of the spans collapsed.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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