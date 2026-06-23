SSO showed the destruction of the Railway Bridge in Crimea

On June 23, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces officially confirmed that they were able to destroy the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea. The soldiers emphasized that it no longer exists.

Railway bridge in Crimea successfully destroyed

Middle Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with underground members of the SSO Resistance Movement, destroyed a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in temporarily occupied Crimea, near the village of Rozdolne. It was a strategic military-logistical artery of the occupiers. Share

What is important to understand is that this facility was part of a transport corridor for the movement of cargo, resources, and military materiel in two key directions:

from the territory of the Russian Federation through Crimea — to ensure the grouping of troops in the southern direction;

inside the peninsula — to maintain the functioning of the Crimean military infrastructure.

On the night of June 22, SSR drones destroyed the bridge with accurate strikes: both the railway track was destroyed and one of the spans collapsed.