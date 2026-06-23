SSO showed the destruction of the Railway Bridge in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSO showed the destruction of the Railway Bridge in Crimea

AFU Special Operations Forces
Railway bridge in Crimea successfully destroyed
Читати українською

On June 23, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces officially confirmed that they were able to destroy the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea. The soldiers emphasized that it no longer exists.

Points of attention

  • The operation involved precision strikes by SSR drones, leading to the collapse of the railway track and one of the spans.
  • The destruction of the railway bridge in Crimea demonstrates the strong military capabilities and tactical coordination of the Ukrainian forces in the region.

Railway bridge in Crimea successfully destroyed

Middle Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with underground members of the SSO Resistance Movement, destroyed a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in temporarily occupied Crimea, near the village of Rozdolne. It was a strategic military-logistical artery of the occupiers.

What is important to understand is that this facility was part of a transport corridor for the movement of cargo, resources, and military materiel in two key directions:

  • from the territory of the Russian Federation through Crimea — to ensure the grouping of troops in the southern direction;

  • inside the peninsula — to maintain the functioning of the Crimean military infrastructure.

On the night of June 22, SSR drones destroyed the bridge with accurate strikes: both the railway track was destroyed and one of the spans collapsed.

At the same time, underground members of the SSO Resistance Movement reported the arrival of special railway repair equipment to the facility. The second phase of the mission was launched. On the night of June 23, SSO drones struck both the repair equipment and the remains of the bridge again.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine provoked the collapse of Russian logistics from Kherson region to Crimea
Ukrainian soldiers try to block Russians in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Magyar named one of the "strategic aces in Ukraine's deck of cards"
Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar congratulates the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center on its holiday
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBS showed the destruction of Russian missile carriers, air defenses and oil depots in Crimea
Forces of unmanned systems
New SBS operations in Crimea on June 23 — what are the results?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?