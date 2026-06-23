On the night of June 23, the UAS Forces carried out dozens of successful strikes on Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea. UAS Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced the full list and showed a video of his fighters' work.
Points of attention
- The intensity and precision of the strikes demonstrate the strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian forces in targeting key enemy assets in the region.
- The results of the June 23 operations highlight the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destabilize Russian presence in Crimea and pave the way for potential regime change.
New SBS operations in Crimea on June 23 — what are the results?
Russian targets hit on June 23:
"Orion" deep-sea attack drones — 3 units, carriers of guided bombs and small cruise missiles, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Operational Center
oil tanks at the Kerch (Kamysh-Burun) CHP, Kerch, Crimea, 1st SBS OC
ZRGK "Pantsyr-S1", Bagerove, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 OC SBS
S-300 launcher, Kurortne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Center
Radar "Nebo-U", e.g. Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 OC SBS
ZU-23-3 anti-aircraft gun, Kurortne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Center
electrical substation PS 330/110 kV "Zahidno-Krymskaya", Kar'erne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th Brigade of Special Operations Forces "Rarog", 413th Special Operations Forces "Reid"
UAV pilot training ground of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade in the Dzerzhinsk operational area (U), Debaltseve, Donetsk region, 20th K-2 SBS Regiment
gas distribution station "Simferopol", Trudove village, 1, SBS OC
fuel tank, Gorlovka, Donetsk region, 20th Obr SBS "K-2"
enemy logistics transport, Priazovske, Zaporizhia region, 412th Brigade of the Nemesis Special Forces
enemy logistical transport, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, detachment "13" 414th SBS Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara", 20th SBS Brigade "K-2", 412th SBS Brigade "Nemesis", 1st SBS OC
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