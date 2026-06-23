SBS showed the destruction of Russian missile carriers, air defenses and oil depots in Crimea
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Ukraine
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SBS showed the destruction of Russian missile carriers, air defenses and oil depots in Crimea

Forces of unmanned systems
New SBS operations in Crimea on June 23 — what are the results?
Читати українською

On the night of June 23, the UAS Forces carried out dozens of successful strikes on Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea. UAS Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced the full list and showed a video of his fighters' work.

Points of attention

  • The intensity and precision of the strikes demonstrate the strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian forces in targeting key enemy assets in the region.
  • The results of the June 23 operations highlight the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destabilize Russian presence in Crimea and pave the way for potential regime change.

New SBS operations in Crimea on June 23 — what are the results?

Moscow will fall in Crimea. SBS birds will continue to contribute. The variety of targets, eat worms. The night of June 23 was fiery in Crimea. In the enemy's operational depth, SBS birds made a noise, more than 60 sensitive enemy targets were worked out with only mid-range strikes (ed.).

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Russian targets hit on June 23:

  • "Orion" deep-sea attack drones — 3 units, carriers of guided bombs and small cruise missiles, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Operational Center

  • oil tanks at the Kerch (Kamysh-Burun) CHP, Kerch, Crimea, 1st SBS OC

  • ZRGK "Pantsyr-S1", Bagerove, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 OC SBS

  • S-300 launcher, Kurortne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Center

  • Radar "Nebo-U", e.g. Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 OC SBS

  • ZU-23-3 anti-aircraft gun, Kurortne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Center

  • electrical substation PS 330/110 kV "Zahidno-Krymskaya", Kar'erne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 427th Brigade of Special Operations Forces "Rarog", 413th Special Operations Forces "Reid"

  • UAV pilot training ground of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade in the Dzerzhinsk operational area (U), Debaltseve, Donetsk region, 20th K-2 SBS Regiment

  • gas distribution station "Simferopol", Trudove village, 1, SBS OC

  • fuel tank, Gorlovka, Donetsk region, 20th Obr SBS "K-2"

  • enemy logistics transport, Priazovske, Zaporizhia region, 412th Brigade of the Nemesis Special Forces

  • enemy logistical transport, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, detachment "13" 414th SBS Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara", 20th SBS Brigade "K-2", 412th SBS Brigade "Nemesis", 1st SBS OC

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