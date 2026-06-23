Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, made it clear that official Kyiv is determined to change its approaches if the body continues to ignore Russian aggression and war crimes by the occupiers. His statement was made during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian diplomat pointed out the inefficacy of the 'wait and see' strategy and warned that Ukraine may change its approach if the Security Council fails to act decisively.
- Melnyk's address also highlighted the diminishing effectiveness of the air defense shield around Moscow, signaling increasing challenges for the Russian military forces.
Melnyk did not hide his indignation at the UN Security Council's policy
According to the Ukrainian ambassador, over the past 15 months, official Kyiv has repeatedly called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution for a complete and unconditional ceasefire.
However, as it turned out, all these efforts were in vain.
Against this background, Melnyk once again reminded that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Russia.
The key goal remained unchanged — achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter.
The Ukrainian diplomat drew attention to the fact that even the air defense shield erected around the Russian capital is no longer capable of protecting the enemy's military targets.
Moreover, even Kremlin propagandists have already realized and publicly admit that the boomerang of the war started by dictator Putin is returning home.
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