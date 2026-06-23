New "bavovna" in Crimea: Kerch CHP plant hit, several fires raging

It was very noisy in the temporarily occupied Crimea last night. Ukrainian drones attacked military targets of the Russian invaders in different parts of the peninsula. According to the latest data, the Defense Forces hit the thermal power plant in Kerch. A significant part of Crimea was left without electricity.

"Bavovna" in Crimea on June 23 — all the details

As reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", new reports of a fire have appeared on the territory of the oil terminal in Kerch, which came under attack by the Defense Forces on June 21 and continues to burn.

According to eyewitnesses, fires also broke out at the entrance to Kerch and in the area of the village of Bagerove.

What is important to understand is that this is where the S-300/S-400 positions are located.

New reports of a fire at the oil terminal in the Kavkaz port and a fire at the Pivdenna railway station in Kerch have also been recorded.

According to the Supernova+ Telegram channel, another target for Ukrainian soldiers was the TES-Terminal oil product transshipment and storage complex.

Late at night on June 22, it became known that vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.

The restoration of traffic was reported only after more than 5.5 hours — at 5:10 a.m. on June 23.